Mumbai civic polls: Raj Thackeray knocking Uddhav’s door after Shiv Sena decides to run solo is surprising

The civic elections in Maharashtra — ten corporations and 21 zilla parishads — is churning out interesting political developments, of which the Shiv Sena going solo was one. But that now pales compared to Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena seeking ‘adjustments without any preconditions' from the party it had broken-off with in 2006.

It is not Raj Thackeray’s style to go knocking on doors, more so his elder cousin Uddhav Thackeray's, who Raj claims was the cause for the rift between them and their eventual political break-up. Uddhav Thackeray being in the driver’s seat was unacceptable. However, intriguingly, Raj called up his cousin seven times pleading for a tie-up.

On the face of it, it would appear the game is over with Shiv Sena’s brusque disregard for the MNS’s efforts at consolidating the Marathi votes. Sena’s main concern is also the Marathi 'manoos'. However, more than the what of it, the why behind the effort is likely to be significant, unless it is agreed that the ten-year-old party has become electorally inconsequential and needed the Sena as a crutch.

The two parties see each other as rivals. But their sustenance comes from the same Marathi voter, playing on his insecurities and his identity. It is their indubitable base but the Sena seems to have kept the larger slice for itself. Both parade themselves as the true legatees of Bal Thackeray’s politics. He and Shivaji, not necessarily in that order, are their deities.

Uddhav must want to assert that his party is entitled to Mumbai as a fiefdom, and must fear that BJP is coming close to snatching it away. In this, he may not want any claimants in the success, and MNS may have been spurned. He may also be revelling in the fact that his cousin sent his emissary to the door.

But it may not be as simple as that. Raj Thackeray is not the type who easily concedes defeat. It is hard to believe that Bala Nandgaonkar was sent to Matoshree residence, where he was greeted by Subhash Desai and not Uddhav Thackeray. Apparently, because of the lack of hope emerging in the several phone calls to the cousin, Raj Thackeray may have avoided a personal visit.

True, MNS is not what it aspired to be when it launched. True that Raj Thackeray even now can electrify his cadre in public meetings much like his uncle did in the yore. Having said that, it is equally true that the MNS is much diminished a party: it won fewer seats in 2014 and lost more deposits in the Assembly polls. It is also the fact that MNS has seen a lot of desertions since 2014.

Many returned, despite elected civic offices, to the Sena or the BJP. It is as if his own party-men saw the party’s utility for their personal growth and now the equations are changing with the BJP on the rise and the Sena a foil. Politics is not without the personal interests. Often, it is the sole purpose.

One possibility is that MNS, with its talk of not wanting to split the Marathi votes as the main driver of the move to visit Uddhav Thackeray, may be playing an interesting game. Should the Sena do badly with the BJP in an overdrive, the option to lay the blame at the Sena’s door is created. Look, we didn’t want to, but they chose the hara-kiri option.

It implies that MNS sees BJP stronger than the Sena is willing to.

But that’s a surmise as yet.