Mumbai civic polls: BJP hints it may go solo; invites suggestions from people for drafting manifesto

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the BJP's city unit has invited suggestions from citizens, saying it plans to incorporate them in its election manifesto.

A committee, which was formed to draft a manifesto for the civic polls, held its first meeting on Friday, headed by BJP city unit chief Ashish Shelar. "Taking a cue from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' address to BJP party workers at a meeting in Thane, in which he talked about transparency in civic administration, Shelar also emphasised on the need for a transparent governance in BMC and announced that the party has begun drafting the manifesto for pardarshi (transparent) Mumbai," a BJP leader said.

The manifesto panel has called for suggestions from people on email and through its social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. "Transparent Mumbai means there will be pothole-free roads, online services to people, including those regarding building and factory departments, no cartel of contractors, better infrastructure facilities like elevated roads, metro rails," said Manoj Kotak, one of the member of manifesto committee.

When asked if the manifesto will be prepared taking the Sena into confidence, Kotak said, "Although we are allies, BJP is a separate political party. There may be few common programmes in the manifesto."

He said citizens can can mail or post their views, opinion and ideas on e-mail (pardarshimumbai@gmail.com), through Twitter (@pardarshimumbai) or Facebook (Pardarshi Mumbai).

Meanwhile, the saffron allies seem to have decided to go it solo for the upcoming civic polls, with both confident of claiming a comfortable majority by contesting separately.

A BJP office-bearer said the party had an internal survey done, which predicted that anywhere between 90 to 103 seats, out of the total 227, on its own. On the other hand, a Sena leader said it would win 80 to 85 seats independently. The Sena leader added that if the party fails to get the required numbers, it may approach the BJP to form a post-poll alliance, on the lines of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) polls.