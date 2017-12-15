Mumbai civic bypoll: BJP wins Kandivali by-election, improves seat tally to 83 against Shiv Sena's 85

Mumbai: The BJP has improved its tally in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by one more seat, after party candidate Pratibha Girkar won a civic bypoll on Thursday.

The BJP's strength in the country's richest municipal corporation, which has 227 members, has now gone up to 83 seats against the Sena's 85.

Though six members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had defected to the Sena in October this year, the Konkan Divisional Commissioner is yet to officially recognise this.

Pratibha Girkar defeated Neelam Madale of Congress in the by-election held in Ward No 21 of suburban Kandivli, results for which were announced on Thursday.

Pratibha is the daughter-in-law of BJP corporator from the same ward, Shailaja Girkar, whose death in September this year

necessitated the bypoll. She defeated Madale by a margin of 7,607 votes.

The final tally of votes polled by Pratibha Girkar and Madale stood at 9,591 votes and 1,984 votes, respectively. Shiv Sena had backed the BJP candidate in the bypoll.

A total of 229 voters exercised NOTA (None Of The Above) option in the by-election.