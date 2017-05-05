Samajwadi Party splits? Shivpal Yadav to float new party 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' to be headed by Mulayam

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Yadav on Friday confirmed that he was breaking away from the Samajwadi Party and starting his own outfit headed by party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. A day after Shivpal triggered a fresh controversy by accusing nephew and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of not handing over the reigns of the party to supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal on Friday said that Mulayam will head the secular front to be formed to ensure social justice.

Neta ji ko unka sammaan vapas dilane, aur Samajawadion ko ek saath laane ke liye is morche ka jald hi ailaan hoga:Shivpal Yadav to ANI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2017

Senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav tells ANI he is forming a new party 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha', party chief would be Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/KUsPKUh3IP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2017

Speaking to ANI, Shivpal said, "In order to restore his (Mulayam) lost dignity and to bring all the Samajwadis together, there will soon be an announcement of this secular front in Lucknow." According to the report in ANI, Shivpal will soon be meeting state and national level leaders regarding the same. The party will also include minorities, farmers and youth.

"Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to 'netaji' (Mulayam). He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months' time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front," PTI quoted Shivpal as saying. Shivpal, who had a bitter spat with his nephew Akhilesh in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election this year and who had made a public spectacle of the showdown, had recently said he would soon launch a campaign to unite "samajwadis" (socialists) to bring them on a single platform.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Shivpal also alleged that the police had been harassing people in his assembly constituency of Jaswantnagar.

"When corrupt persons and officials join hands with government, harassment of people begins and such a thing had happened in the previous government. It has also started in the present regime. I will meet the chief minister and apprise him of the situation," he said.

Shivpal hit back at party leader Ram Gopal Yadav who had accused him of not having read the party constitution and said that Akhilesh cannot give party president-ship to anyone as the Samajwadi Party general body had elected him.

"Those who are teaching me party's constitution should read the Gita. Everyone knows who made the party (Samajwadi Party) and built it," Shivpal said adding that for him 'Netaji' was everything.

Those who are claiming themselves to be samajwadis had distributed tickets in Lok Sabha polls and the party won only 5 out of 80 seats in the state, he said.

"Because of them, in the Assembly polls too the party's tally came down to 47 from 227 in the 403-member House. They should analyse (why)," he said attacking Akhilesh.

Shivpal had recently said he would soon launch a campaign to unite the "samajwadis" (socialists) to bring them on a single platform.

The Samajwadi Party contested the polls under Akhilesh's leadership but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP. Post the election defeat, uncle Shivpal held Akhilesh and Rahul's alliance responsible for a humiliating drubbing.

Even before the elections, Shivpal had expressed defiance against the SP-Congress alliance. After filing his nomination for the state polls in January, Shivpal had said he would form a new party after the election results are declared. But, subsequently he had said there was no such move.

