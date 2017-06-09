MP farmers' protest: BJP govt moving towards autocracy, says Cong on Rahul Gandhi's detention

Mumbai: Condemning the detention of the party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday said the incident shows the BJP government is moving towards autocracy from democracy.

"The incident of Rahul Gandhi's detention has blackened the face of democracy today. It shows that this government is moving towards autocracy from democracy," Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan said.

He was speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the Congress organised a protest against the BJP government at the party office.

"Soldiers are dying while farmers are committing suicide due to the ineffective policies of this government. Over nine thousand farmers in Maharashtra have committed suicide. While the chief minister of Maharashtra tried to create a rift between striking farmers, his counterpart (in Madhya Pradesh) ordered firing of bullets that killed five farmers," Chavan said.

He also said that the firing on farmers in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh is a clear indicator that the BJP government is following in the footsteps of General Dyer (responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919).

"The BJP is trying to bring dictatorship in the nation. But we will not let that happen. We will take Rahul Gandhi's message to farmers across the state and will face lathi charge and even bullets if need be. We will sacrifice everything for farmers," Chavan said.