Monsoon session of Parliament likely to begin on 12 July

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament may be convened for a month from 12 July, five days before the date of President's election in which over 776 Members of Parliament are eligible to vote.

Sources said that the government has various proposals on dates for the monsoon session, which is usually convened towards the end of July and carries on till August end.

This time, they said, the session was slightly being advanced because of the Presidential election in which Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly are voters. A session at that time will ensure that all the MPs are in Delhi, where they usually vote in Parliament. An MP can also vote in his home state where MLAs generally vote.

It is most likely that the session may begin on 12 July and end around 10-11 August, the sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is likely to meet in the coming days to take a final call on the dates, the sources said.