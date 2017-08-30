Mohalla clinics should not be part of politics; Anil Baijal should sort out issues: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there should be no politics over mohalla clinics and urged Delhi Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to sort out objections over the matter across the table.

"There should be no politics with mohalla clinics. It involves the health of two crore Delhiites. The Lieutenant Governor must clear files immediately now," Kejriwal tweeted.

His remarks came after as many as 45 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs reached the L-G's office to meet him over the issue of clearing the mohalla clinic file which is stuck for months.

"Public suffering due to delays. L-G should call all officers and sort it out. I am prepared to come with my ministers to Raj Niwas (L-G's residence) if L-G wants," he added.

"Let the Lieutenant Governor sort out all objections across the table rather than files moving up and down. My sincere request," the AAP leader said.

The MLAs are still at the Lieutenant Governor's, office saying that they would not leave until Baijal calls the officers and clears the file.