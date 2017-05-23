Modi govt has failed on all fronts including farmers' issues: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Raipur: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday claimed that the Modi government has failed on all fronts, particularly in tackling agrarian issues as the country has witnessed spurt in farmer suicides in the three years of its rule.

Nirupam was in Raipur as part of his party's national campaign to highlight the "failures" of the NDA government on its third anniversary.

"The Modi government has failed on all fronts including farmers' issues, employment sector and border security. Youth are facing trouble while soldiers are being beheaded," he said in a press conference in Raipur.

In Maharashtra, 13 farmers are committing suicide daily. Farmers suicide is also being reported consistently in Chhattisgarh, the former MP said.

"As per the data available, 12,360 farmers have committed suicide in 2014, 12,602 in 2015 and around 14,000 in 2016 during the Modi government," he said.

"During the UPA rule, the Congress tried to tackle agrarian crises by giving relief to farmers by waving their loans. But, the BJP government waived loans to the tune of 1.54 lakh crore of businessmen but not a single penny of loan of Annadata (food provider-farmers)," Nirupam said.

"The agriculture sector has suffered a huge blow in the three years of Modi rule and witnessed a downfall. Whether it is National Food Security Mission, National Agriculture Development Scheme, national horticulture, agriculture export or traditional farming, every sector saw decline in growth," he claimed.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over employment issue, Nirupam said, "PM Modi had promised to provide jobs to two crore youth every year but he has failed to fulfil his promise."

"Neither the investment under 'Make in India', nor manufacturing percentage under this scheme is being discussed. Industries and businesses have closed down. Instead of giving jobs to youth, people are losing their jobs," he alleged.

He dubbed the recent raids by the CBI and the Income Tax department on premises of opposition leaders as a "political revenge to harass the opponents".

"The action is being taken against selective people with an intention of revenge. Premises of P Chidambaram and Lalu Prasad were raided but no action is being taken against the BJP leaders who indulged in corruption.

"No probe is being done over Civil Supply scam and PDS scam in Chhattisgarh. Only opposition leaders are being harassed," he said.

Alleging that the BJP leaders are trying to mislead the people of the country by presenting fake figures on television debates, he asked the ruling party members to debate on the basis of data tabled in Parliament.