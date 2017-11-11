Modi government trying to cover up hardship caused by demonetisation, GST: Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Actor and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday said that the hardships and the chaotic situation caused by demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) remained a burning issue even though the Narendra Modi government tried to cover it up.

Making an indirect reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, he said it tried to "divert attention" of people to other issues and "influence media".

"No matter how we try to cover up the suffering, pain and chaotic situation of the poor, middle class, traders caused by demonetisation and GST implementation and divert attention to other issues and influence media friends, it remains a burning issue," he tweeted.

He further said, "Hope we don't pay a heavy price."

On Friday, he had taken a dig at the government for celebrating the first anniversary of the demonetisation, saying the people would have celebrated it had they been happy.