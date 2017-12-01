MNS workers vandalise Congress' Mumbai regional office, say it was a 'surgical strike'; three arrested

Mumbai: MNS workers vandalised the Mumbai regional Congress committee office at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Friday morning, a party official said. Three people have been arrested and held at the Azad Maidan police station.

The incident occurred around 10 am when the cleaning work was underway and around half a dozen people suddenly barged inside.

Using sticks and other things they destroyed glass cabins, fittings and furniture in the office before leaving.

A team of Mumbai Police and senior party leaders rushed to the spot to investigate and ascertain the people behind the attack.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was their workers that vandalised the office.

महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेनेचा भैय्या संजय निरुपमच्या कार्यालयावर सर्जिकल स्ट्राईक..

इट का जवाब पथ्थर से मिलेगा.. — Sandeep Deshpande (@SandeepDadarMNS) December 1, 2017

In a tweet, MNS leader and spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande called it a 'surgical strike'. Condemning the incident, former chief minister Ashok Chavan told Firstpost, "It's not the way to function in a democracy. A fight in thoughts and ideology must be dealt in words, not with violence."

Mumbai Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam also tweeted saying that while MNS' frustration is understandable, the attack was a cowardly act. He urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act fast or "a befitting reply will be given for sure".

I can understand the frustration of #MNS, whose workers r being beaten up by Hawkers regularly. Their attack on our office is a coward act.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis must act fast or

a befitting reply will be given for sure.

— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) December 1, 2017

There are no casualties in the incident though the office premises have been left badly damaged, a police officer said.

With inputs from PTI