MK Stalin, other DMK leaders detained outside Tamil Nadu Assembly for protesting

PoliticsFP StaffJun, 14 2017 13:01:29 IST

There was high drama outside the Tamil Nadu state Assembly on Wednesday, after DMK working president MK Stalin and other party leaders were detained by the police for protesting against the state government.

They were held for protesting in an area where Section 144 was imposed, after they were evicted from the Assembly premises by speaker Dhanapal, who took a dim view of the ruckus being created by the DMK MLAs in the House, regarding the cash-for-votes scam that rocked the state earlier this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, which was the first day of the Assembly session of state legislature, Stalin had raised the issue of the cash-for-votes scam and demanded that the government of chief minister E Palaniswamy be dissolved. Speaker Dhanapal had dismissed his plea and said the matter cannot be debated upon, since it was still subjudice.

A report on NDTV said that this resulted in a ruckus, at which point the DMK leaders were forced out of the building. They then started protesting and blocking traffic on the road outside, which prompted the police to detain them.

The cash-for-votes scam pertains to a "sting" video which was recently aired on TV channels, which purportedly shows members of the ruling AIADMK party discussing how much money they were offered for a crucial trust vote in February, that allowed E Palaniswamy to remain Tamil Nadu chief minister.


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 01:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 01:01 pm

