MK Stalin leads DMK protest seeking setting up of Cauvery Management Board, implementation of SC order

Chennai: The opposition DMK and some other parties friendly to it staged a protest on Sunday demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre in compliance with the 16 February verdict of the apex court on the vexed issue.

Just after giving a call for a state-wide bandh on 5 April over the issue at the party headquarters, DMK Working President MK Stalin arrived at Valluvar Kottam and led the demonstration.

Donning a green shawl as a mark of solidarity with farmers, he told the gathering that several protests have been planned till the Cauvery Management Board was constituted.

"Our protest will continue till the Cauvery Management Board is constituted. On behalf of all (friendly) parties, we have planned to continue with our protest," Stalin said, adding that he will not reveal the venue or date of protests now.

Tamil Nadu Congress President Su Thirunavukkarasar, state secretaries of CPI and CPM R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan respectively, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MMK leader M H Jawahirullah, Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani were among the leaders who participated in the demonstration.

Most of them sported green shawls.

The protest, which was attended by a considerably large number of people, led to traffic congestion in the area for some time as the authorities were not informed about it beforehand.

"Don't change the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu into a region of stones. Implement the order of Supreme Court," was among the slogans raised in the demonstration.

Thanjavur is called the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu.

The leaders, including Stalin, were removed from the spot by the police and lodged at a nearby hall for sometime before being released.

Opposing their removal from the protest spot, cadre of DMK and other parties sat on the road at Valluvar Kottam junction for some time in protest, causing traffic congestion.

The DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi staged a demonstration at Tirunelveli over the Cauvery issue.

During Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katch (TVK) chief T Velmurugan's protest in nearby Villupuram district, some cadre of his party allegedly attacked a toll plaza and damaged its glass panels.

TVK cadre picketed the Ullundurpet toll plaza in Villurpuram and were later removed from the spot by police.

Meanwhile, following a flash protest at the Marina beach on Saturday over the Cauvery issue, security was stepped up in the locality and entry to the area was under tight regulations.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters that protests could be held in designated areas, but Marina beach was barred for holding agitations by the court.

Joint Police Commissioner (East), Anbu said police personnel, led by five deputy commissioners, have been deployed in Marina beach area to avert flash protests.

He appealed to the people to seek proper permission and hold protest only in "notified areas".

Both the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday moved the Supreme Court on the issue of constitution and composition of the Cauvery Water Management Board in compliance with the 16 February verdict of the apex court on the vexed issue.

In its February verdict, the top court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water.

It had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award.

The six-week period ended on 29 March.