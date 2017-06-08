MK Stalin condemns attempt to manhandle Sitaram Yechury in Delhi

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday condemned the attempt to manhandle CPM leader Sitaram Yechury in Delhi, saying it "proves the threat to democracy and freedom of expression in the BJP rule."

"The fact that the incident happened during a press meet proves the threat to democracy and freedom of expression in the BJP rule," he said.

He alleged that Sangh parivar outfits were behind the incident and accused the BJP of promoting such groups.

The Centre should crush groups taking law into their hands with an "iron fist," he said in a statement.

Demanding arrest of those behind the incident, Stalin, also opposition leader in the state Assembly, said such episodes should not recur.

Two men, who said they were members of a group called the Hindu Sena, barged into the CPM head office in Delhi and tried to manhandle CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday.

The CPM, whose workers thrashed the two men before handing them over to the police, blamed the RSS for the incident.