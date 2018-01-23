Milind Narvekar elevated to Shiv Sena secretary: Uddhav Thackeray's man Friday emerges from behind the curtain

Mumbai: Milind Narvekar, the controversial personal assistant of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, was among the many office bearers elevated during the party's national executive meet in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Narvekar, 50, was named party secretary at Tuesday's Worli meeting. While Narvekar will continue his job as Uddhav's personal assistant, he will now sit in on important meetings in an official capacity and lend his voice to party affairs.

Easily the most high-profile personal assistant in Maharashtra politics, Narvekar is known as Uddhav’s shadow. He has had Uddhav's ear on every matter regarding the party and polls. Narvekar, who is known for his loyalty to Uddhav, has been the Sena chief's personal assistant for the past 24 years, long before Uddhav ever made clear his political ambitions.

According to Sena sources, Narvekar grew close to Uddhav when he was in charge of screening visitors to the Thackeray residence at Shivaji Park, where the family lived while Matoshree was being renovated. Narvekar, being the gatekeeper to the Shiv Sena chief, saw his power and profile within the party increase exponentially.

Other than becoming a power centre within the Shiv Sena, Narvekar has been involved in raising funds, bringing in corporators, MLAs and MPs from the BJP, MNS, NCP and Congress. According to a senior leader who has known Narvekar for the past two decades, the newly-minted party secretary has been keeping a close watch on how the party fares in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad.

Narvekar is known for maintaining good relations with senior leaders across party lines including former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. At the same time, he has a good rapport with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. He is also familiar with the state bureaucracy, especially IAS and IPS officers and is constantly in touch with politicos from Delhi and those in the business world, this senior leader added. For Narvekar, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the PMO, the governor or the home of any chief minister remain on speed dial.

Narvekar is said to be among among the Shiv Sena's most powerful leaders. He has been blamed for the discord within the party which, over the past 15 years, led to the exit of popular leaders such as Narayan Rane, Raj Thackeray, Bhaskar Jadhav and Mohan Rawale.

Despite the recent rise of MP Anil Desai and legislator Anil Parab as the Shiv Sena's key backroom boys, Narvekar remains Uddhav's most trusted man in times of crises, due to his network, practical approach and razor sharp memory. A senior woman Shiv Sena office bearer said that while a lot of work had been delegated to Desai and Parab over the past two years, Narvekar always played a key part in resolving issues and connecting with the right people. "That's why he's become party secretary after 24 years," she added.

Narvekar played a vital role in the Shiv Sena joining the Fadnavis-led BJP government in 2014. An indication of his importance within the party was that Fadnavis visited his home thrice during Ganpati. However, one senior Shiv Sena leader, speaking to Firstpost on the condition of anonymity, said that Narvekar isn't well liked within the party and that a common complaint was that he interfered in everything and often misguided senior party leaders and his boss Uddhav.

Other than Narvekar, the Shiv Sena has four secretaries: Vinayak Raut, Anil Desai, Marathi actor Aadesh Bandekar and Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray. The secretaries work closely with the Shiv Sena chief, tend to party affairs and take care of paperwork.