Mehbooba Mufti thanks PDP for re-electing her as party president; Omar Abdullah sends congratulatory message

PoliticsPTIDec, 02 2017 18:55:33 IST

Srinagar: National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Saturday congratulated Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on being re-elected the president of her party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He tweeted:

In her reply, Mufti wrote:

She was on Saturday re-elected the president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the next three years. The PDP leadership met at the official residence of the chief minister, where Mehbooba was 'unanimously' elected as head of the party.


Mehbooba Mufti emerged from the shadow of her illustrious father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who founded the PDP in 1999, to head Jammu and Kashmir as the first woman chief minister of the state last year.

She tweeted:

"Thankful to the party in reposing their trust and electing me as their President. Will work tirelessly to fulfil our shared vision of development, inclusiveness, and reconciliation in J&K," Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.


Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 06:55 pm | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 06:55 pm


