Mehbooba Mufti faces angry women protesters at event: J&K govt orders probe

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the incident of raising 'azaadi' slogans by a women self help group members at a function attended by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

"The government has appointed Commissioner/Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department Shailendra Kumar as inquiry officer to enquire into circumstances which led to commotion and unruly situation during a function organised by state Rural Livelihood mission at SKICC yesterday," an official spokesman said.

Mehbooba had to beat a hasty retreat from the venue in the wake of shouting of azaadi slogans by the members of women self-help group, followed by unruly scenes during which few chairs were flung in the air.

"The inquiry shall inter alia include fixing responsibility on the officers/officials of various departments/organisations charged with the smooth conduct of the function but having failed to discharge their duties/assigned functions scrupulously," the spokesman said, adding that the inquiry officer shall submit a report along with recommendations within 15 days.