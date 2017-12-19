Meghalaya polls: People Democratic Front picks former Congress legislator Pynshngain N Syiem as its CM candidate

Shillong: The newly-floated People Democratic Front (PDF) in Meghalaya on Tuesday declared that former Congress legislator Pynshngain N Syiem will be its chief ministerial candidate in the 2018 state Assembly elections.

The announcement was made during the first public rally at Pologrounds organised by the PDF to welcome the official joining of Syiem, who is also the chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

Apart from being a chief ministerial candidate, Syiem was also appointed as the chairman of the People Democratic Front (PDF) to work out strategies that will guide the party towards achieving the goals in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Syiem, who was the Congress legislator from the Mawsynram seat had resigned from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly last week.

Addressing the rally Syiem said the PDF was formed after the state witnessed turbulences in its journey under the Congress rule.

"Our main objective is to come up with clear cut laws and policies that will suit the needs and protect the interests of the indigenous people of the state," he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Syiem alleged the Assembly passed the Prevention of Disqualification (Members of Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya) (Amendment) Act, 2015 hurriedly in an attempt to "destroy" his political career.

Syiem claimed that the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance had "miserably failed" despite adopting all kinds of "political tricks" to bring him down as the leader in the

KHADC

The PDF so far have announced names of as many as 22 candidates who will be contesting from the Assembly seats in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.