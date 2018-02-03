Meghalaya polls: Congress minister, 24 others file nominations; Rahul Gandhi visits ex-CM DD Lapang to enquire about his health

Shillong: State minister HDR Lyngdoh and 24 others filed their nomination papers on Saturday for the 27 February Meghalaya Assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer for the state FR Kharkongor said.

Those who filed nominations included Independent MLA Julias K Dorphang, who has been in jail since 7 January, 2017 for the alleged rape and molestation of a minor girl.

Lyngdoh and his former cabinet colleague Prestone Tynsong, who quit the Congress to join the National People's Party (NPP), filed their nominations for re-election from the Sohiong and Pynursla constituencies respectively, Kharkongor said.

Other MLAs who filed nominations were Nihim D Shira (NPP), Brolding Nongsiej (UDP), Remington Pyngrope (NPP) and former MLAs HS Shylla (NPP), Donkupar Massar (NPP), Marcuise N Marak (NPP) and Sayeedullah Nongrum (Ind), he added.

According to the official, the sitting members of the tribal autonomous district councils who filed their nominations on Saturday included Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement working president Adelbert Nongrum, Pyniaidsing Syiem (NPP) and Moonlight Pariat (UDP).

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid a visit on Saturday to the party's Meghalaya unit adviser and former chief minister DD Lapang, who has been unwell for a while, party officials said.

He visited the veteran leader at the Meghalaya House in the national capital to inquire about his health, they added.

"Rahul Gandhi spent some time with him and wished him a speedy recovery," the party said in a statement.

Lapang preceded chief minister Mukul Sangma and was heading the party in the north-eastern state till December, 2016.

According to a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) statement, the party has released the names of three candidates — John Leslee K Sangma, who resigned as an Independent MLA on Friday, Silman N Marak and Drossing Ramsiej — for the upcoming polls.