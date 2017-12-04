Meghalaya minister Comingone Ymbon quits, accuses Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of 'one-upmanship'

Shillong: Accusing Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of practising "one-upmanship", veteran Congress legislator Comingone Ymbon on Monday resigned as the Meghalaya power minister.

Ymbon's resignation came after two Independent legislators — Robinus Syngkon and Rophul Marak — withdraw support to the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government last month.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who was in New Delhi along with Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president DD Lapang, to support the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for Congress presidentship, was back in Shillong on Monday evening to take stock of the political developments.

"I have put in my papers since I have lost confidence in the chief minister," Ymbon, who was inducted into the Mukul Sangma ministry on 4 August, told IANS over the phone.

"During my four months, as a Cabinet minister I understood his (Sangma) one-upmanship. He takes a unilateral decision on programmes of the department which I was holding. What is the point of being a minister," Ymbon asked.

In fact, Ymbon's resignation is a major embarrassment for the ruling Congress party ahead of the last session of the outgoing Meghalaya Assembly, prior to the state going to polls in February next year.

The three-day session of the 9th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will commence from 8 December.

"In the days to come, I will also be resigning from the Congress party," the former minister said.

The two-time Congress legislator from Raliang Assembly constituency is expected to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on National People's Party ticket.

Four Congress legislators — Rowell Lyngdoh, Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Ngaitlang Dhar, besides Independent legislators Hopeful Bamon and Stephanson Mukhim are expected to contest the upcoming assembly elections on NPP ticket.