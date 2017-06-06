Cattle slaughter row: Meghalaya BJP leader quits party, calls the decision unacceptable

Tura (Meghalaya): The North Garo Hills district BJP president Bachu Marak on Monday resigned from the party. Bachu's resignation comes four days after West Garo Hills district president Bernard Mark made an exit from the party on the issue of beef ban.

"I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo, it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef eating is part of our culture and tradition. Imposition of BJP's non-secular ideology on us is not acceptable", Bachu said after resigning from the party.

He has submitted his resignation to state party president Shibun Lyngdoh. Bachu had proposed a bitchi (rice beer) and beef party in the Garo Hills on his facebook page recently to mark the Modi government's three years in office and had attracted party leadership's criticism.

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli had warned of stringent action against Bachu. Former BJP leader Bernard, who had resigned from the party, is organising a beef party at the Eden Bari locality of Tura on 10 June and Bachu is also expected to participate in the event.

"I will attend the beef party in Tura to register our voice against such moves of the BJP", he said.