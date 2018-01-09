Meghalaya Assembly elections: NPP's Conrad K Sangma confident of defeating Congress in upcoming polls

Nartiang (Meghalaya): National People's Party (NPP) supremo Conrad K Sangma on Monday voiced confidence that his party will replace the ruling Congress government in Meghalaya after the Assembly elections.

"NPP would not be the single largest party but the single majority in the 2018 election," Sangma said at a rally for party candidate Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Dhar, who severed ties with the Congress and joined NPP, had served as a cabinet minister in Mukul Sangma-led government before he was sacked last year for his anti-party activities.

Sangma said that the NPP has prepared a road map and a mission document for the state, which encompasses all the important issues for the welfare of the people.

Predicting the defeat of the Congress, he said that there was a time when it used to rule in 18 states, but has been reduced to four states and the 2018 Assembly election, lose Meghalaya as well.

"Not just the people have lost faith and confidence in Congress but even their leaders — former chief minister DD Lapang, Deputy Chief Minister Roytre Christopher Laloo and Health and Family Welfare Minister Roshan Warjri (who have announced their retirement) — are not confident and opted not to contest the elections," he said.

The NPP, an ally of the BJP-led NDA central government, has two members in the Meghalaya Assembly. It is also supporting the BJP-led government in Manipur.