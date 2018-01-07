Meghalaya Assembly elections: Confident BJP will overthrow Congress-led govt and come to power, says Amit Shah

Shillong: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said that he was confident that the party will overthrow the ruling Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government and form the new government in the state after the assembly polls slated for later this year

Addressing party workers after kicking off his election campaign in West Garo Hills district, Shah said, "While on my way to Tikrikilla (to address a public rally), I did not have hope but after seeing the response of the people in Tikrikilla, and the anger of the public against (the Mukul) Sangma government, I am convinced that the next government will be of the BJP."

Speaking after inaugurating the newly-constructed party office in Shillong, he charged the ruling Congress with running a most corrupt government.

"In our country, there should not be a competition, which one is the most corrupt government. This is a competition which is not good for the country. But if there is one such, Sangma government certainly is vying for the top spot," he said.

He told that party workers that the party's mission is not to form the government "because we are already in power in 19 states".

"But our mission is to ensure that people get their due and Meghalaya should become a model state instead of vying as the most corrupt state. Meghalaya should become one of the most developed model state," he said.

The BJP chief also questioned the Congress government for its failure to develope Meghalaya despite the central government sanctioning Rs 5,817 crore to Meghalaya under the 13th Finance Commission while under prime minister Narendra Modi, the 14th Finance Commission increased this to Rs 25,413 crore.

"Therefore, the question is where has this money gone. Are you seeing any development, where are development in villages, where are roads, hospitals, doctors? You take all these figures and educate the people and every voter in Meghalaya," he said.

Earlier, launching his election campaign at Tikrikilla, Shah sought the people's support to strengthen Modi and BJP's dream for a developed India.

Union tourism minister KJ Alphons and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also asked the people not to fall prey to the Congress "misinformation" campaign that BJP is anti-Christian and anti-minority.