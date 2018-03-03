Counting of votes latest updates: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal wishes BJP chief Amit Shah and the party workers for a "splendid performance" in the three northeastern states.
Congress has won five seats so far in Meghalaya. Incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress has clinched victory from both Songsak and Ampati seats. BJP's Ram Madhav said that the party will still strive to form a government without Congress in the state. However, NPP's chief ministerial aspirant Agatha Sangma is trailing against Billykid Sangma of the BJP.
It seems the independent candidates will also play a crucial role in these elections as they are leading in 9 seats so far.
In Meghalaya, the Congress has exuded confidence of retaining power while the BJP and regional parties are equally gung-ho about unseating the ruling party.
The Congress — which has been in power for a decade — had fielded candidates in all 60 seats, of which 59 went to polls. Seven of its legislators had quit and jumped on to the bandwagon of the Bharatiya Janata Party, National People's Party (NPP) and the newly floated People's Democratic Front (PDF).
Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the chief architect of the Congress win on 29 seats in the 2013 elections, said he was confident of increasing the number of its MLAs in the new house. "We (Congress) are confident of coming to power again for the third consecutive time," Sangma, Meghalaya's longest serving chief minister, said to IANS.
"I don't see any anti-incumbency. Instead, there is so much of pro-incumbency. People of the state have faith and confidence in the Congress," he added. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who visited Meghalaya twice during campaigning in Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills regions, had said, "We have the people's support and I am confident we will retain power in Meghalaya."
The BJP, which contested in the polls alone by fielding 47 candidates, was also confident of winning a good number of seats and forming a non-Congress government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tourism Minister KJ Alphons were among a host of top BJP leaders, apart from Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who campaigned in the state. "Meghalaya is also getting ready for change. People have grown wary of the misdeeds and misrule of the Congress and pinning their hopes on change," BJP's election strategist and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The NPP, an ally of the BJP with two MLAs, is hopeful of increasing the numbers as five former Congress legislators are contesting on NPP symbol this time. "People's voice is for change. We are hopeful to emerge as the single largest party in the Assembly and form the government," NPP president Conrad K Sangma said.
The combined regional alliance comprising United Democratic Party, Hill State People's Democratic Party and Garo National Council are also gung-ho about electoral victory. The HSPDP and the UDP had forged a pre-poll alliance in 36 seats in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, while the UDP had tied up with the Garo National Council for 24 seats in the Garo Hills.
"I hope people will reject the Congress, which even its own people have rejected by not contesting," UDP leader Bindo Mathew Lanong said. He said he is hopeful of the regional alliance leading in the new government.
Meghalaya recorded 84.86 percent polling in the Assembly election, state Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Mar 03, 2018 15:39 PM | Updated Date: Mar 03, 2018 15:51 PM
Highlights
Alexander L Hek (BJP) retains Pynthorumkhrah seat, defeating James Ban Basaiawmoit (PDF) by 1400 votes
Alexander L Hek has been continually elected as a BJP MLA from Pynthorumkhrah constituency since 1998, the only abberation being in 2013 when he won as a Congress candidate.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal thanks voters in three North East states for 'keeping faith' in BJP
Prestone Tynsong (NPP) retains Pynursla by a margin of 2800 votes
Prestone Tynsong photographed with his wife Anjella Kharsyntiew. After the declaration of results, he said he will first visit his constituency to thank the voters. Then he will return to Shillong and sit down with all newly-elected NPP MLAs, and Conrad Sangma, to decide on the party's strategy. "We will know by tomorrow," he said. He declined to comment on whether his name will be put forth for the chief minister's position.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters.
Sniawbhalang Dhar (NPP) won from Nartiang constituency against INC candidate by 2000 votes
Sniawbhalang Dhar retains the seat, which he won in 2013 as a Congress candidate.
Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
Meghalaya heading towards divided house: Ram Madhav
"Meghalaya is heading towards a divided house. We will try to form a government there without Congress," said BJP's Ram Madhav.
Mukul Sangma wins both Songsak and Ampati seats
Sangma won 15,960 votes in Songsak and 10,274 votes in Ampati. Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
Incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma clinches Songsak seat
Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress has secured his victory from Songsak constituency, while Cherak Momin of Congress has won from Kharkutta.
— Input by Saidul Khan
Neck and neck competition in Nartiang
There's a tight competition in Nartiang constituency of Meghalaya, where Jopthiaw Lyngdoh of the Congress is trailing but only by 100 votes. Sniawbhalang Dhar of the NPP currently leads with 11608 votes.
— Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah
Congress rushes Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath to Meghalaya
Congress has rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath and Mukul Wasnik to Meghalaya in order to reinforce the possibility of forming a government in the state. The Congress is ahead in 23 seats, NPP in 14, BJP in five, while other candidates are ahead in 17 seats.
Once bitten, twice shy Congress clearly doesn't want a repeat of Goa when it was apparently found sleeping at the wheels despite being in the driver's seat, allowing BJP to snatch a coalition right under its nose. Rahul Gandhi's alertness though won't be able to save the larger picture for Congress where it seems to have been replaced by BJP as the pan-India national party in once-bastion North East.
NPP leads in North Tura, Raksamgre
NPP makes big gains in North Tura and Raksamgre constituencies, with its candidates Thomas Sangma and Benedic Marak leading against Noverfield Marak and Limison Sangma respectively.
— Input by Saidul Khan
Agatha Sangma trailing to Billykid Sangma
Agatha Sangma, chief ministerial candidate of the NPP, is trailing in South Tura constituency to BJP's Billykid Sangma.
— Input by Saidul Khan
Congress still leads in Meghalaya, but margin reduces
James Sangma trails in Dadenggre
In Dadenggre, James Sangma of the NPP is trailing Independent candidate Rupa Marak, polling 2,295 votes to Marak's 3,338 votes.
— Input by Saidul Khan
We will form a non-Congress government in Meghalaya: Kiren Rijiju
"We will succeed in forming a non-Congress government in Meghalaya," said Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju. "In the North East alliance, BJP, UDP and NPP are together."
Two hours into counting, here's how the trajectory of leads and wins looks so far
Congress now leading in 20 seats
NPP is leading in 8 seats. It seems the independent candidates will play a crucial role in the Meghalaya polls. The independent candidates have won 10 seats so far.
BJP tells Firstpost it expects 7 to 10 seats for the party
Meghalaya BJP chief Shibun Lyngdoh: We expect a total of 7 to 10 seats for the BJP in Meghalaya, the early trends are satisfactory. The Congress seems ahead right now but that will change soon. As for a post-poll alliance with the NPP, it is definitely a possibility.
Conrad Sangma confident NPP will have an edge over Congress
NPP chief and Tura MP Conrad Sangma said the early trends look good. "I think we will have an edge over the Congress by the time the leads are clearer. The issue of a post-poll alliance with BJP will come up later; we will soon find out what options we can resort to," Sangma said.
Congress leading in 13 seats now, UDP+ in 7, BJP still leading only in 1
NPP is leading in 4 seats.
Mukul Sangma leading in Songsak
Mukul Sangma (INC) is currently leading in Songsak. Other prominent candidates who are currently in the lead are Agatha Sangma (NPP), James Sangma (NPP), Limison Sangma (INC) and Clement Marak (INC). Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
Congress leading in 8 seats, UDP+ leads in 5 seats
Meanwhile, NPP is leading in 2 seats while BJP is leading in only 1 seat. It looks like Congress has got an early lead in the state.
UDP+ leading in 4 seats, Congress and NPP leading in 3 seats each
Counting of votes for all 60 seats begins
People want change in Mawsynram: Congress
Exit polls: Congress, NPP emerge as strongest contenders
According to the exit poll, Congress will clinch 36.5 percent of the vote, followed by NPP with 29.4 percent. Despite its heavy campaigning, BJP only managed 16.6 percent vote share, while the UDP- HSPDP coalition had an 8.8 percent share and Others clinched 8.7 percent of the vote share.
Click here to read the full report.
15:45 (IST)
Alexander L Hek (BJP) retains Pynthorumkhrah seat, defeating James Ban Basaiawmoit (PDF) by 1400 votes
Alexander L Hek has been continually elected as a BJP MLA from Pynthorumkhrah constituency since 1998, the only abberation being in 2013 when he won as a Congress candidate.
15:14 (IST)
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal thanks voters in three North East states for 'keeping faith' in BJP
15:04 (IST)
Prestone Tynsong (NPP) retains Pynursla by a margin of 2800 votes
Prestone Tynsong photographed with his wife Anjella Kharsyntiew. After the declaration of results, he said he will first visit his constituency to thank the voters. Then he will return to Shillong and sit down with all newly-elected NPP MLAs, and Conrad Sangma, to decide on the party's strategy. "We will know by tomorrow," he said. He declined to comment on whether his name will be put forth for the chief minister's position.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters.
15:01 (IST)
Results in 26 seats declared
BJP wins its first seat ever in Meghalaya:
INC - 11
HSPDP - 2
NPP - 5
UDP - 3
KHNAM - 1
PDF - 1
IND - 2
14:51 (IST)
Sniawbhalang Dhar (NPP) won from Nartiang constituency against INC candidate by 2000 votes
Sniawbhalang Dhar retains the seat, which he won in 2013 as a Congress candidate.
Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
14:41 (IST)
Charles Pyngrope (INC) won from Nongthymmai constituency, defeating Dr Jemino Mawthoh (UDP) by 957 votes
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Rerporters
14:38 (IST)
Process T Sawkmie (INC) won from Mawlai constituency against an independent candidate
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
14:09 (IST)
Trajectory of leads and wins so far:
13:45 (IST)
BJP's AL Hek, who defected from Congress before polls, wins from Pynrthorumkhrah
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
13:24 (IST)
Congress' Ampareen Lyngdoh defeated BJP's Neil Antonio War
13:22 (IST)
Party-wise vote share in Meghalaya
13:10 (IST)
NPP wins in Nongstoin
Macmillan Byrsat (NPP) wins a very tight election in Nongstoin. He defeated Gabriel Wahlang (INC) by merely 60 votes. Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
13:09 (IST)
BJP talks about 'Left-mukt Bharat'
13:04 (IST)
Congress' Hima Shangpliang on his victory
Hima Shangpliang (INC) won from Mawsynram against PDF's PN Syiem. As the new MLA of the constituency, he said he will focus on "development work like roads, bridges and particularly schemes for the people. Health sector also needs a lot of change."
Asked how he would rate the constituency, Shanpliang said in the present scenario, he would only give it 3 out of 10. Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
13:01 (IST)
Will support any party which works for people: Independent candidate
12:57 (IST)
Congress' Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang wins from Rambrai, NPP's Gigur Myrthong wins from Mawshynrut
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
12:42 (IST)
Mukul Sangma, the winner
12:40 (IST)
Trends so far
12:36 (IST)
Can't be 100 percent sure about forming govt in Meghalaya: Tarun Gogoi
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi commented on the results so far and said, "We were hopeful about Meghalaya, and the trends so far indicate we have a chance at forming the government, although I can't be a 100 percent sure."
"About the BJP emerging strong in these states, it is not a new phenomenon that Northeastern states have voted for the party in power at the Centre. Small states often do that, so it isn't a big deal. But after their recent losses in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP winning a few seats in the North East would not be of significance."
12:30 (IST)
NPP's SG Esmatur Mominin wins Phulbari seat
Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
12:29 (IST)
Can Mukul Sangma save Congress in Meghalaya?
It has been clear even before Meghalaya went to polls on 27 February that Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was the face of the Congress in the state.
In fact, Rahul Gandhi campaigned only twice in Meghalaya. Now, the fate of the Congress rests in the hands of Sangma and a lot depends on how he plays his cards, according to this India Today article.
The key may lie with the independents.
12:23 (IST)
Congress' Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang wins from Mawsynram
Trailing him by 1,000 votes was PN Syiem (PDF), the leader of the party and its chief ministerial candidate. Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
12:20 (IST)
BJP's Sanbor Shullai wins in South Shillong
Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
12:19 (IST)
Adelbert Nongrum talks to reporters after his victory
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
12:09 (IST)
Vote is against the Congress in Meghalaya: Nalin Kohli
12:08 (IST)
Independent candidate Syntar Klas Sunn wins in Mawphlang constituency
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
12:05 (IST)
Here is the trajectory of leads so far:
12:02 (IST)
Adelbert Nongrum leads in North Shillong
According to latest updates by the Election Commission, he is in the lead with 300 votes with counting in progress. He is from Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM). Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
11:56 (IST)
Congress wins 5 seats, NPP wins 2
BJP, UDP+ and others have won one seat each.
11:54 (IST)
NPP's Rakkam Sangma wins from Siju Rongara with 1,108 votes
Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
11:48 (IST)
Meghalaya heading towards divided house: Ram Madhav
"Meghalaya is heading towards a divided house. We will try to form a government there without Congress," said BJP's Ram Madhav.
11:44 (IST)
Mukul Sangma wins both Songsak and Ampati seats
Sangma won 15,960 votes in Songsak and 10,274 votes in Ampati. Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
11:39 (IST)
BJP's Billykid Sangma leading in South Tura with 3,909 votes
Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
11:34 (IST)
BJP's KC Boro leading with 2,063 votes in Tikrikilla
11:32 (IST)
Ampareen Lyngdoh on the counting of votes so far
Former Meghalayan cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh (INC) retained her constituency, East Shillong, with a huge margin. There were widespread reports of EVM and VVPAT malfunctions in her constituency on Tuesday. Here she is speaking to 101Reporters outside the counting centre today. Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
11:15 (IST)
Congress' Winnerson D Sangma leading in Salmanpara with 5,323 votes
Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
11:13 (IST)
Congress leading in Mahendraganj
Congress' Dikanchi D Shira is leading with 6,863 votes in Mahendraganj. BJP's Premananda Koch is trailing with 2,739 votes. Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters
11:03 (IST)
Congress leading from 22 seats, while NPP ahead in 14
11:02 (IST)
Incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma clinches Songsak seat
Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress has secured his victory from Songsak constituency, while Cherak Momin of Congress has won from Kharkutta.
— Input by Saidul Khan
10:56 (IST)
Neck and neck competition in Nartiang
There's a tight competition in Nartiang constituency of Meghalaya, where Jopthiaw Lyngdoh of the Congress is trailing but only by 100 votes. Sniawbhalang Dhar of the NPP currently leads with 11608 votes.
— Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah
10:53 (IST)
Congress rushes Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath to Meghalaya
Congress has rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath and Mukul Wasnik to Meghalaya in order to reinforce the possibility of forming a government in the state. The Congress is ahead in 23 seats, NPP in 14, BJP in five, while other candidates are ahead in 17 seats.
Once bitten, twice shy Congress clearly doesn't want a repeat of Goa when it was apparently found sleeping at the wheels despite being in the driver's seat, allowing BJP to snatch a coalition right under its nose. Rahul Gandhi's alertness though won't be able to save the larger picture for Congress where it seems to have been replaced by BJP as the pan-India national party in once-bastion North East.
10:44 (IST)
NPP leads in North Tura, Raksamgre
NPP makes big gains in North Tura and Raksamgre constituencies, with its candidates Thomas Sangma and Benedic Marak leading against Noverfield Marak and Limison Sangma respectively.
— Input by Saidul Khan
10:41 (IST)
Agatha Sangma trailing to Billykid Sangma
Agatha Sangma, chief ministerial candidate of the NPP, is trailing in South Tura constituency to BJP's Billykid Sangma.
— Input by Saidul Khan
10:39 (IST)
Congress still leads in Meghalaya, but margin reduces
10:34 (IST)
James Sangma trails in Dadenggre
In Dadenggre, James Sangma of the NPP is trailing Independent candidate Rupa Marak, polling 2,295 votes to Marak's 3,338 votes.
— Input by Saidul Khan
10:28 (IST)
Trends in all 3 states point to new political direction: Kiren Rijiju
10:24 (IST)
We will form a non-Congress government in Meghalaya: Kiren Rijiju
"We will succeed in forming a non-Congress government in Meghalaya," said Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju. "In the North East alliance, BJP, UDP and NPP are together."
10:15 (IST)
Congress' Clement Marak leads over Ferlin Sangma
Congress' Clement Marak (with 2,449 votes) is leading over NPP's Ferlin Sangma (with 2,284 votes) in West Garo Hills.
10:08 (IST)
Two hours into counting, here's how the trajectory of leads and wins looks so far
10:05 (IST)
Congress now leading in 20 seats
NPP is leading in 8 seats. It seems the independent candidates will play a crucial role in the Meghalaya polls. The independent candidates have won 10 seats so far.