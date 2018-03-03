You are here:
meghalaya (59/60)
party lead win
CONG 1 20
NPP 1 17
BJP 0 2
UDP+ 1 8
OTH 1 8
tripura (59/60)
party lead win
BJP+ 17 26
LEFT 8 8
CONG 0 0
OTH 0 0
nagaland (60/60)
party lead win
BJP+ 6 21
NPF+ 8 22
CONG 0 0
OTH 1 2

Meghalaya Assembly Election results 2018 LIVE counting: Sarbananda Sonowal hails BJP's performance in North East

Politics FP Staff Mar 03, 2018 15:51:01 IST
  • 15:45 (IST)

    Alexander L Hek (BJP) retains Pynthorumkhrah seat, defeating James Ban Basaiawmoit (PDF) by 1400 votes

    Alexander L Hek has been continually elected as a BJP MLA from Pynthorumkhrah constituency since 1998, the only abberation being in 2013 when he won as a Congress candidate.

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal thanks voters in three North East states for 'keeping faith' in BJP

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Prestone Tynsong (NPP) retains Pynursla by a margin of 2800 votes

    Prestone Tynsong photographed with his wife Anjella Kharsyntiew. After the declaration of results, he said he will first visit his constituency to thank the voters. Then he will return to Shillong and sit down with all newly-elected NPP MLAs, and Conrad Sangma, to decide on the party's strategy. "We will know by tomorrow," he said. He declined to comment on whether his name will be put forth for the chief minister's position.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters.

  • 15:01 (IST)

    Results in 26 seats declared

    BJP wins its first seat ever in Meghalaya: 

    INC - 11

    HSPDP - 2

    NPP - 5

    UDP - 3

    KHNAM - 1

    PDF - 1

    IND - 2

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Sniawbhalang Dhar (NPP) won from Nartiang constituency against INC candidate by 2000 votes

    Sniawbhalang Dhar retains the seat, which he won in 2013 as a Congress candidate.

    Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Charles Pyngrope (INC) won from Nongthymmai constituency, defeating Dr Jemino Mawthoh (UDP) by 957 votes

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Rerporters

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Process T Sawkmie (INC) won from Mawlai constituency against an independent candidate

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 14:09 (IST)

    Trajectory of leads and wins so far:

  • 13:45 (IST)

    BJP's AL Hek, who defected from Congress before polls, wins from Pynrthorumkhrah

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Congress' Ampareen Lyngdoh defeated BJP's Neil Antonio War

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Party-wise vote share in Meghalaya

  • 13:10 (IST)

    NPP wins in Nongstoin

    Macmillan Byrsat (NPP) wins a very tight election in Nongstoin. He defeated Gabriel Wahlang (INC) by merely 60 votes. Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 13:09 (IST)

    BJP talks about 'Left-mukt Bharat'

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Congress' Hima Shangpliang on his victory

    Hima Shangpliang (INC) won from Mawsynram against PDF's PN Syiem. As the new MLA of the constituency, he said he will focus on "development work like roads, bridges and particularly schemes for the people. Health sector also needs a lot of change."

    Asked how he would rate the constituency, Shanpliang said in the present scenario, he would only give it 3 out of 10. Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Will support any party which works for people: Independent candidate

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Congress' Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang wins from Rambrai, NPP's Gigur Myrthong wins from Mawshynrut

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Mukul Sangma, the winner

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Trends so far

  • Can't be 100 percent sure about forming govt in Meghalaya: Tarun Gogoi

    Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi commented on the results so far and said, "We were hopeful about Meghalaya, and the trends so far indicate we have a chance at forming the government, although I can't be a 100 percent sure."

    "About the BJP emerging strong in these states, it is not a new phenomenon that Northeastern states have voted for the party in power at the Centre. Small states often do that, so it isn't a big deal. But after their recent losses in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP winning a few seats in the North East would not be of significance."

  • 12:30 (IST)

    NPP's SG Esmatur Mominin wins Phulbari seat

    Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Can Mukul Sangma save Congress in Meghalaya?

    It has been clear even before Meghalaya went to polls on 27 February that Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was the face of the Congress in the state.

    In fact, Rahul Gandhi campaigned only twice in Meghalaya. Now, the fate of the Congress rests in the hands of Sangma and a lot depends on how he plays his cards, according to this India Today article.

    The key may lie with the independents.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Congress' Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang wins from Mawsynram

    Trailing him by 1,000 votes was PN Syiem (PDF), the leader of the party and its chief ministerial candidate. Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 12:20 (IST)

    BJP's Sanbor Shullai wins in South Shillong

    Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Adelbert Nongrum talks to reporters after his victory

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Vote is against the Congress in Meghalaya: Nalin Kohli

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Independent candidate Syntar Klas Sunn wins in Mawphlang constituency

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Here is the trajectory of leads so far:

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Adelbert Nongrum leads in North Shillong

    According to latest updates by the Election Commission, he is in the lead with 300 votes with counting in progress. He is from Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM). Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Congress wins 5 seats, NPP wins 2

    BJP, UDP+ and others have won one seat each.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    NPP's Rakkam Sangma wins from Siju Rongara with 1,108 votes

    Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Meghalaya heading towards divided house: Ram Madhav

    "Meghalaya is heading towards a divided house. We will try to form a government there without Congress," said BJP's Ram Madhav.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Mukul Sangma wins both Songsak and Ampati seats

    Sangma won 15,960 votes in Songsak and 10,274 votes in Ampati. Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters

  • 11:39 (IST)

    BJP's Billykid Sangma leading in South Tura with 3,909 votes

    Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters

  • 11:34 (IST)

    BJP's KC Boro leading with 2,063 votes in Tikrikilla

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Ampareen Lyngdoh on the counting of votes so far

    Former Meghalayan cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh (INC) retained her constituency, East Shillong, with a huge margin. There were widespread reports of EVM and VVPAT malfunctions in her constituency on Tuesday. Here she is speaking to 101Reporters outside the counting centre today. Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Congress' Winnerson D Sangma leading in Salmanpara with 5,323 votes

    Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Congress leading in Mahendraganj

    Congress' Dikanchi D Shira is leading with 6,863 votes in Mahendraganj. BJP's Premananda Koch is trailing with 2,739 votes. Input by Saidul Khan/101Reporters

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Congress leading from 22 seats, while NPP ahead in 14

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:02 (IST)

    Incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma clinches Songsak seat

    Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress has secured his victory from Songsak constituency, while Cherak Momin of Congress has won from Kharkutta.

    — Input by Saidul Khan

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Neck and neck competition in Nartiang

    There's a tight competition in Nartiang constituency of Meghalaya, where Jopthiaw Lyngdoh of the Congress is trailing but only by 100 votes. Sniawbhalang Dhar of the NPP currently leads with 11608 votes.

    — Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah

  • Congress rushes Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath to Meghalaya

    Congress has rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath and Mukul Wasnik to Meghalaya in order to reinforce the possibility of forming a government in the state. The Congress is ahead in 23 seats, NPP in 14, BJP in five, while other candidates are ahead in 17 seats.

    Once bitten, twice shy Congress clearly doesn't want a repeat of Goa when it was apparently found sleeping at the wheels despite being in the driver's seat, allowing BJP to snatch a coalition right under its nose. Rahul Gandhi's alertness though won't be able to save the larger picture for Congress where it seems to have been replaced by BJP as the pan-India national party in once-bastion North East.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:44 (IST)

    NPP leads in North Tura, Raksamgre

    NPP makes big gains in North Tura and Raksamgre constituencies, with its candidates Thomas Sangma and Benedic Marak leading against Noverfield Marak and Limison Sangma respectively.

    — Input by Saidul Khan

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:41 (IST)

    Agatha Sangma trailing to Billykid Sangma

    Agatha Sangma, chief ministerial candidate of the NPP, is trailing in South Tura constituency to BJP's Billykid Sangma.

    — Input by Saidul Khan

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Congress still leads in Meghalaya, but margin reduces

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:34 (IST)

    James Sangma trails in Dadenggre

    In Dadenggre, James Sangma of the NPP is trailing Independent candidate Rupa Marak, polling 2,295 votes to Marak's 3,338 votes.

    — Input by Saidul Khan

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Trends in all 3 states point to new political direction: Kiren Rijiju

  • 10:24 (IST)

    We will form a non-Congress government in Meghalaya: Kiren Rijiju

    "We will succeed in forming a non-Congress government in Meghalaya," said Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju. "In the North East alliance, BJP, UDP and NPP are together."

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Congress' Clement Marak leads over Ferlin Sangma

    Congress' Clement Marak (with 2,449 votes) is leading over NPP's Ferlin Sangma (with 2,284 votes) in West Garo Hills.

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Two hours into counting, here's how the trajectory of leads and wins looks so far

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Congress now leading in 20 seats

    NPP is leading in 8 seats. It seems the independent candidates will play a crucial role in the Meghalaya polls. The independent candidates have won 10 seats so far.

Counting of votes latest updates: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal wishes BJP chief Amit Shah and the party workers for a "splendid performance" in the three northeastern states.

Congress has won five seats so far in Meghalaya. Incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress has clinched victory from both Songsak and Ampati seats. BJP's Ram Madhav said that the party will still strive to form a government without Congress in the state. However, NPP's chief ministerial aspirant Agatha Sangma is trailing against Billykid Sangma of the BJP.

It seems the independent candidates will also play a crucial role in these elections as they are leading in 9 seats so far.

In Meghalaya, the Congress has exuded confidence of retaining power while the BJP and regional parties are equally gung-ho about unseating the ruling party.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The Congress — which has been in power for a decade — had fielded candidates in all 60 seats, of which 59 went to polls. Seven of its legislators had quit and jumped on to the bandwagon of the Bharatiya Janata Party, National People's Party (NPP) and the newly floated People's Democratic Front (PDF).

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the chief architect of the Congress win on 29 seats in the 2013 elections, said he was confident of increasing the number of its MLAs in the new house. "We (Congress) are confident of coming to power again for the third consecutive time," Sangma, Meghalaya's longest serving chief minister, said to IANS.

"I don't see any anti-incumbency. Instead, there is so much of pro-incumbency. People of the state have faith and confidence in the Congress," he added. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who visited Meghalaya twice during campaigning in Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills regions, had said, "We have the people's support and I am confident we will retain power in Meghalaya."

The BJP, which contested in the polls alone by fielding 47 candidates, was also confident of winning a good number of seats and forming a non-Congress government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tourism Minister KJ Alphons were among a host of top BJP leaders, apart from Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who campaigned in the state. "Meghalaya is also getting ready for change. People have grown wary of the misdeeds and misrule of the Congress and pinning their hopes on change," BJP's election strategist and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The NPP, an ally of the BJP with two MLAs, is hopeful of increasing the numbers as five former Congress legislators are contesting on NPP symbol this time. "People's voice is for change. We are hopeful to emerge as the single largest party in the Assembly and form the government," NPP president Conrad K Sangma said.

The combined regional alliance comprising United Democratic Party, Hill State People's Democratic Party and Garo National Council are also gung-ho about electoral victory. The HSPDP and the UDP had forged a pre-poll alliance in 36 seats in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, while the UDP had tied up with the Garo National Council for 24 seats in the Garo Hills.

"I hope people will reject the Congress, which even its own people have rejected by not contesting," UDP leader Bindo Mathew Lanong said. He said he is hopeful of the regional alliance leading in the new government.

Meghalaya recorded 84.86 percent polling in the Assembly election, state Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Mar 03, 2018 15:39 PM | Updated Date: Mar 03, 2018 15:51 PM

