Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018: Congress likely to release candidates list in state this week

Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said Congress will contest all the 60 constituencies of the state and is likely to release the list of candidates for the 27 February Assembly polls by this week.

The party's election committee and manifesto committee met and have nearly finalised the list on Tuesday. Scrutinising of the candidates is complete and there are constituencies where the names of the candidates will be finalised within the next two days, he told reporters.

The committees have expressed to AICC leader CP Joshi on the need to complete the exercise by 26 January, Sangma told newsmen.

"The Congress at the state-level has completed the exercises and the candidates have been more or less frozen. The names would now be presented before the party's central screening committee and the names will be announced with the approval of the AICC president," he told reporters.

Joshi and a host of AICC leaders were part of the several-hour-long marathon meeting at the chief minister's bungalow during the day, party sources said.