Mayawati lashes out at Yogi Adityanath govt; says it failed to provide peace and security

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to fulfil its prime constitutional duty of providing peace and security to the people of the state.

On chief minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that his government would deal with criminals "in a language they understand", she said the government appears to be "ignorant" of the fact that only the language of law is required to deal with them.

"This government has clearly failed to fulfil its foremost constitutional duty of provideing peaceful and secure life to the people," Mayawati was quoted as saying in a party release.

Asserting that the people of the state did not get the real benefit from the change in government as the crime rate has not gone down, she said, "On the contrary, caste violence and political vendetta have become common."

"There has been continued attack on traders who are considered the vote base of the BJP and they are observing bandhs. Saharanpur and Mathura incidents have exposed the reality of the tall claims made by the Yogi Adityanath-led government... protests against electricity woes have become common," Mayawati claimed.

She said, "It only requires a firm resolve and will power to make criminals understand the language of the law."

The BSP supremo said for the BJP, which had promised to bring change in Uttar Pradesh, it should be a matter of grave concern that even the policemen are being beaten up. "In fact, most of the cases of caste and communal violence is a conspiracy of the BJP," she alleged.