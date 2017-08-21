Mayawati dismisses BSP poster calling for united Opposition, calls it wrong and mischievous

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday scotched media reports about her calling for a united Opposition in a poster uploaded on Twitter, saying her party does not have an account on the micro-blogging website.

According to media reports, the poster featured Mayawati along with Opposition leaders SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his son Tejaswi Pratap, and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

It also carried pictures of Dalit icons and the BSP logo. "The party does not have any Twitter account and therefore reports appearing in media based on a poster released on it are totally wrong and the BSP denies them," Mayawati said in a statement in Lucknow.

"The reports in a section of media based on a poster for the proposed Opposition rally of RJD leader Lalu Prasad on 27 August are not true... the party issues press notes to express its views in details on various issues," she said. The BSP chief also termed the poster as "wrong and mischievous".

However, some Twitter users claimed that the account which had uploaded the poster was verified, carrying a blue tick.

One user claimed that BSP said that it was not their official account "But this is verified account. Will BSP file FIR? If not then will endorse as official."