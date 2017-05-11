Mayawati demanded money during UP election, alleges sacked BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui: Here it all on tape

A day after former PWD minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui was sacked from the BSP, he accused party supremo Mayawati and her brother of making illegal demands, including asking Rs 50 crore for the party.

Addressing a press conference, the former BSP general secretary also alleged that Mayawati had called Muslims "traitors". Siddiqui, who was expelled along with his son a day ago, said he had "ample proof" that Mayawati, her brother Anand and party General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra made illegal demands to him.

According to India TV, Siddiqui claimed to possess 150 tapes and a few of the recordings reportedly also consist a murder threat, however, during the press conference on Thursday, he played the audio recordings where Mayawati was allegedly heard demanding money.

Siddiqui and his son Afzal were sacked by Mayawati from BSP on Wednesday on grounds of "anti-party activities", amid allegations of taking money from candidates during the Assembly election in which the BSP's tally fell to an all-time low of 19. The ousted MLC had said, "Whatever charges have been levelled against me, applies to her (Mayawati) and I can prove those with evidence."

Alleging that Mayawati had asked for Rs 50 crore from him, he said on Thursday: "I asked from where can I get this amount, to which, she asked me to sell my property."

The expelled leader claimed he tried to explain to her that his property was not worth even a quarter of money she was asking for.

Siddiqui said after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress cobbled an alliance ahead of the February-March assembly election, he told Mayawati that the Muslims were drifting towards the alliance.

"An upset Mayawati called the Muslim community gaddaar (traitors)," the former minister said.

He also accused the former chief minister of insulting him and many senior party office-bearers repeatedly. Siddiqui said he had dedicated his whole life to the BSP and the Dalit leader, but she expelled him from the party on flimsy grounds.

She did not even give me an audience to explain whatever was said against me, he said. "I am pained that sacrifices made by me and my family for the last so many years have been rewarded with sudden expulsion," he said.

"She (Mayawati) was sore after the dismal showing of the BSP in the recent Assembly elections and termed Muslims as betrayers for not voting for the party," Siddiqui alleged. Accusing Mayawati of having referred to "bearded Muslims as dogs", Siddiqui claimed he had objected to the remark.

He also attacked BSP general secretary Satish Misra, alleging he was trying to weaken the party. "BSP is being knowingly weakened by Mayawati and Anand Kumar (her brother) under a conspiracy by Satish Mishra and

Company...people are also of the view that since Mayawati has attained the height which she wanted to reach, she herself wants to end BSP so that no other among the Dalit Samaj could reach this far," a visibly angry Siddiqui said.

BSP is totally under the grip of Mishra and company, Mayawati is being blackmailed by them, he claimed. Continuing his tirade, Siddiqui alleged that Mayawati had

a criminal gang who could set any leader's house on fire or even get someone murdered.

On Wednesday, Siddiqui had said, "I was associated with the party's ideology for over three decades. For the sake of the party, I did not even visit my ailing daughter who died due to lack of treatment as Mayawati wanted my services during election and did not permit me to go for her self-interest." "I have so much material that if I open my mouth it can cause an earthquake....I know her more than anyone else...if I give the proof against Mayawati, Anand and Mishra it will be a big 'tamasha'," he said.

According to NDTV, sources in the BSP said that the expulsion could be Mayawati's attempt to distance herself and her party from Siddiqui, who faces several corruption cases that are likely to be pursued with vigour by the new BJP government.

Holding Mayawati's "wrong policies" responsible for BSP's poor performance in 2009 and 2014 (Lok Sabha), 2012 and 2017 (UP Assembly), he alleged that the BSP chief levelled "false and misleading" allegations against Muslims and also made objectionable comments against them, especially in the 2017 polls.

Meanwhile, the BSP chief on Thursday, said that Siddiqui was made in-charge of western UP during the election but she got complaints from people alleging that he was a "blackmailer". "If he can record party president's call and tamper it as per convenience then how can he be expected to fulfill responsibilities," she said. The BSP supremo also denied making any comments against the Muslims.

I gave Naseemuddin Siddiqui responsibility for western UP in elections but ppl came & told me that he is a very big blackmailer: #Mayawatipic.twitter.com/BYaV05BIOW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2017

If he can record Party Pres' call&tamper it as per convinience then how can he be expected to fulfil responsibilities: #Mayawati on Siddiqu pic.twitter.com/t16qZ16tWS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2017

With inputs from agencies