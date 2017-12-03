Manohar Lal Khattar says 'BJP wave' sweeping nation, will help party win Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls

Patna: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday claimed that a "BJP wave" was sweeping across the country and the party will win the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with "thumping majority".

He was speaking on the sidelines of 'Pravasi Haryana Sammelan' organised here by his government for people who have origins in the northern state but have settled down in Bihar.

"The country-wide BJP wave is there for all to see. The party's stunning performance in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh is the latest example. A thumping majority in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is a foregone conclusion," Khattar told reporters here.

The chief minister also ridiculed Uttar Pradesh leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for crying foul over their defeat in the recently held civic polls and demanding the return of ballot papers.

"Haryana and Bihar share an old relationship and I want both the states to prosper. Faridabad has a large population of Biharis and the Chhath Puja was recently celebrated there with great fervour," he said.

Khattar also claimed that Haryana was among the fastest growing states in the country with a per capita income higher than the national average.

Referring to his three-year-old rule, Khattar said, "In terms of ease of doing business we have moved from the 14th to the sixth position. We have also worked on the social front and the sex ratio in the state has risen from 840 to 937."

Khattar said his government was criticized by political parties when it laid down minimum educational qualifications as an eligibility criterion for panchayat polls but the Supreme Court later lauded the decision.

"Our decision to introduce education qualification was hailed by the Supreme Court. Now we have suggested the Centre to introduce similar criteria for MLAs and MPs," he added.