Manohar Lal Khattar hails BJP's win in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh as 'victory of people'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after the party's win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, hailing it as a "victory of people".

"After 2012, the BJP has emerged victorious in most of the elections which have been held and now the party is ruling in 19 states. In 2014, the BJP formed the government in Haryana with full mandate. Since then, it has been running successfully under the guidance of the prime minister and Amit Shah," Khattar said here.

When reminded that the BJP was expected to do better than what it had fared in the Gujarat polls, Khattar replied, "Nothing succeeds like success, a win is a win after all. Now, whether the vote percentage is less or more, what factors were at work...there are local and other issues, but in the end, we got majority."

The increasing mandate of BJP is taking the country closer to the prime minister's vision of "Congress-mukt Bharat", Khattar told reporters.

On anti-incumbency, Khattar said it had always been there against Congress governments, "but so far, there is no such factor against the Centre or in states which are ruled by the BJP".

Describing Modi "as popular as ever", the 63-year-old chief minister said the victory of BJP in both the states had made it clear that people voted for the "welfare policies" implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Khattar said the BJP had worked with an eye on the poor, farmers, labour class and people belonging to the weaker sections of society.

"The Congress only raised slogans in favour of these sections, but actually they never worked for their welfare," he claimed.

Asked if there was a possibility that the BJP-ruled Haryana may opt for having Assembly polls simultaneously with the next Lok Sabha elections, Khattar said, "If a call is made that elections in most of the states be held along with the Lok Sabha, we are ready.

"But we do not have any such agenda to hold elections along with the Lok Sabha polls. It entirely depends on the decision of the Centre," he added.

