Manipur Titular King meets UNC leaders to end economic blockade

Imphal: The Titular King of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba in a meeting with the leaders of agitating United Naga Council (UNC) discussed ways about finding a solution to the 80-day old economic blockade imposed in state by UNC, a palace source told PTI on Monday.

A UNC leader thanked the King for the initiative.

During yesterday's meeting the King appealed to UNC leaders to end the blockade in the best interest of the fraternal relationships between the indegenous people of Manipur who have been living together in the state peacefully, the source said.

The King further pointed out that the ongoing economic blockade might lead to clash and suggested that it would be better to end the present impasse on humanitarian ground, the source said.

UNC General Secretary S. Milan hoped that the King's visit to have a meeting at the youth office of Kotamei Village in Manipur's Senapati district in a chilly winter night would bring mutual love and respect between the hills and valley people of Manipur, the same palace source claimed.

He levelled a charge against the state government that they were not sincere enough to bring a solution to the present problem and asserted that the existing issue has to be solved through dialogue, the source said.