Manipur election 2017: BJP announces 31 candidates for upcoming polls

New Delhi: On Monday, BJP released its first list of 31 candidates for Manipur Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in March this year.

Out of the 31 names, the party has announced 20 candidates for first phase of elections, to be held on 4 March, and remaining 11 are for second phase on 8 March.

The names of the candidates were finalised in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, chaired by its President Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other members.

The elections for the 60-member Manipur assembly will held in two phases, on 4 March and on 8 March.

BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in the state but is unlikely to project any chief ministerial candidate.

Formation of new districts in the state, about 80 days old economic blockade by the United Naga Council (UNC) on National Highway and territorial integrity of the state in view of the ongoing talks between the Centre and insurgent naga group NSCN (IM) are the issues which will dominate the election.