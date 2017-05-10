Man claiming to be AAP worker creates ruckus at Kapil Mishra's hunger strike

New Delhi: A man claiming to be an AAP worker on Wednesday allegedly attacked Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra, who has launched a hunger strike demanding details of foreign tours of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

The AAP, however, has rejected the man's claim of affiliation with it.

Ruckus ensued at the protest site where the man, identified as Ankit Bhardwaj, jumped on Mishra before police officials and his aides caught hold of him.

Mishra, who was sacked from Delhi cabinet and primary membership of the AAP, did not comment on whether Bhardwaj is a volunteer of the party, as claimed by him.

However, he said the man had threatened to kill him.

"The guy came running, put his hands on my neck and said he would kill me. My aides caught hold of him and the police came and whisked him away," said Mishra.

Bhardwaj, while being whisked away by the police, told reporters that he attacked Mishra because "he has betrayed the party".

"Nobody has sent me here, I have come on my own. I am an AAP worker," Bhardwaj claimed.

The AAP has said Bharadwaj has no link with it and is working for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

The BJYM has also denied having any link with Bharadwaj.

Police said he was sitting on the hunger strike and suddenly stood up when doctors came for Mishra's medical check-up.

They, however, maintained that no attack has taken place.

"He was sitting there. When Mishra's medical check-up was underway, he stood up and shouted, 'Why are you doing this?' He has been whisked and further investigation is underway," said a senior police officer.

Mishra had recently made a startling allegation that he witnessed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in a dodgy transaction.

Mishra had yesterday alleged getting threat calls and launched a hunger strike this morning, demanding that AAP leaders disclose the details of funding for their foreign tours.

He claimed that the details of the foreign trips by AAP leaders would "reveal a lot" about alleged corruption by them.