Mamata Banerjee says personal data being 'exposed' in name of Aadhaar, calls trend 'dangerous'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said exposure of personal data "in the name of Aadhaar linking" is "very dangerous" for the freedom of expression of the country.

"I am in favour of a unique card (identification). There cant be different cards for a person. But in the name of Aadhar card... in the modern age... the way in which details are being exposed on websites... this is very dangerous for freedom of expression, the society, for the individual and the country.

"All the skeletons (in the cupboard) are being exposed. Why did they do this I don't know," she said in response to a query based on media reports that claimed "210 government sites made Aadhaar information public."

"Some people feel happy even after doing wrong things," Banerjee added.