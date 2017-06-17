Mamata Banerjee alleges 'deep-rooted conspiracy' behind Darjeeling violence, says GJM has lost credentials

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condemned the Gorkha Janmukti Morch's (GJM) vandalism and alleged "deep-rooted conspiracy" on Saturday, as the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown entered its third day.

"This is a deep-rooted conspiracy. So much of arms and ammunition couldn't have come in a single day. There is an international border and state border. They are violating the Constitution. They are only throwing bombs. They are stockpiling illegal arms and bombs," she said.

She said that the GJM had enjoyed itself for five years but now that elections are coming, they have started the violence because they "had lost credentials", reported ANI.

5 years you enjoyed, now when elections are coming you start violence because you have lost credentials: WB CM on #Darjeeling unrest pic.twitter.com/4bryCQkONE — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Banerjee alleged the GJM had connections with insurgency groups in the North East. "I am told there is a connection with underground insurgency from North East India. I have requested that they should not extend any support in Darjeeling," she said.

What is happening is a deep rooted conspiracy. These arms were not collected in a day, they were collected over time: WB CM #Darjeelingpic.twitter.com/qXd2eqluEb — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

She further implored the people of Darjeeling to not listen to the GJM. She invoked Darjeeling's tourism industry and asked them how they would live without tourists coming in. She asked them to maintain law and order and said that development would continue.

With inputs from IANS