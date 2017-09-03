Mamata Banerjee regime spoiling equation with neighbours, says state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Criticising the West Bengal government's role in tackling the situation in the hills, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's actions are spoiling Bengal's relationship with its neighbouring states.

"The state is not taking appropriate steps in handling the unrest in Darjeeling hills. Rather Mamata Banerjee's actions are causing Bengal's relationship with the neighbouring states to deteriorate," Ghosh alleged.

"She has already caused the relationship with Bihar to deteriorate over the issue of (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar. Now she is weakening the bonds with Sikkim over the issue of (GJM chief) Bimal Gurung," he said.

Expressing his concern about the unrest in Darjeeling, Ghosh alleged neither the state nor the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) are taking any constructive steps to come out of the ongoing impasse.

"We wanted proper discussion between the stakeholders in order to solve the problem in the hills but none of the parties is doing that. As a result, the situation in the hills is getting worse," he said.

He also claimed that Banerjee is "destroying the entire hills in an attempt to reduce the GJM chief Bimal Gurung's political significance".

Reacting to his remarks, state ruling Trinamool Congress claimed such statements prove BJP is secretly helping the pro-Gorkhaland agitators and trying to fuel unrest in the hills.

"Their statements show that they are secretly influencing the unrest and agitation in the hills. Ghosh is terming the hooliganism of GJM as a democratic protest. I think he has no idea what a democratic movement looks like," said Rabindranath Ghosh, a Trinamool leader from north Bengal.

The relationship between West Bengal and Sikkim have become tense since the last few days after the latter alleged Bengal Police entered their state without proper court documents or arrest warrants to apprehend certain GJM leaders from Namchi in state's southern fringes.

The West Bengal Police, however, refuted the allegations claiming they had already sent a letter to the authorities concerned in Sikkim, seeking permission for a raid.