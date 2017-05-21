Mamata Banerjee nomintates Derek O'Brien, Manas Bhunia among TMC Rajya Sabha candidates

Kolkata: Manas Bhunia, a former state Congress chief who switched to the All India Trinamool Congress last year, was on Sunday nominated as a TMC candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, and two other sitting members, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dola Sen, also figured in the list of five candidates announced by Banerjee.

"The following are All India Trinamool Congress candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election: Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Manas Bhunia and Shanta Chhetri," West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

Shanta Chhetri, a three-time Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) legislator from Kurseong in the northern Bengal hills, unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency on a Trinamool ticket in last year's assembly polls. He had lost the elections to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

Bhunia, a six-time Congress MLA from Sabang of West Midnapore district had joined the TMC last September.

Naming the five candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Banerjee tweeted "My best wishes to all of them. Salute to Ma, Mati, Manush."

The tenure of members from West Bengal — Derek O'Brien (TMC), Debabrata Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Pradip Bhattacharya (Congress), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) and Dola Sen (TMC) will be ending on August 18.

The elections to replace the retiring in the Rajya Sabha from three states will be held on 8 June, the Election Commission has announced.