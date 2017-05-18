Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, discuss 'political situation'

New Delhi: Amid efforts made by opposition parties to put up a consensus presidential candidate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in the capital.

Kejriwal, accompanied by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, met Banerjee at the official residence of her nephew Abishek Banerjee, who is a Lok Sabha member from Bengal, at South Avenue.

When asked whether the issue of a joint presidential candidate featured in the meeting, Banerjee said, "When two political leaders meet, obviously they will discuss political situation."

The AAP leaders, who did not want to be named, also maintained the same. Both Kejriwal and Banerjee share an adversarial

relationship with the BJP-led Centre. The two have time and again accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in

"political vendetta" against their state governments.

Meanwhile, the meeting, that lasted for over 30 minutes, came within a day of Banerjee meeting Congress president Sonia

Gandhi, following which the Trinamool Congress supremo had pitched for a consensus Opposition candidate.

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's tenure ends in July, and Banerjee had met him on Wednesday night. There are also talks of him getting a second term.