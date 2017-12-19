Mamata Banerjee is scared, says Mukul Roy day after TMC chief dubs Gujarat results 'moral defeat' for BJP

New Delhi: The poll results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have made West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee nervous as she knows that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls Trinamool Congress (TMC) will lose its dominance in West Bengal, BJP leader Mukul Roy said on Tuesday.

Mamata had on Monday tweeted that the verdict was a moral defeat for the BJP in Gujarat and the people of the state have "belled the cat for 2019".

Reacting to her remarks, Roy, who was once a confidante of Mamata but quit the Trinamool Congress in October, said she is "scared" after the poll result.

"She knows that after Gujarat and Himachal poll verdicts, she will not be able to save her party from breaking up. In the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC will not even be the single largest party in Bengal," Roy told reporters.

Contradicting Mamata's views, Roy said that the "people of Gujarat have actually made sure that the BJP remains in power from from 2019-24 under the leadership of Narendra Modi".

Roy, who is extensively travelling in West Bengal and addressing a series of public meetings, claimed that "hoards of grassroots cadres of TMC are joining the BJP as they are completely dissatisfied with the TMC".

He said, "Actually, Mamata is scared. She knows that after Gujarat and Himachal poll verdicts, she will not be able to able to stop the exodus (from Trinamool)".

The Trinamool Congress has 34 Lok Sabha MPs out of 42 from West Bengal, the Left and the BJP have two MPs each and the Congress has four MPs.