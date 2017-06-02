Mamata Banerjee hits out at Centre for decline in GDP growth, says financial emergency still on

You are here:
Jun, 02 2017

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that financial emergency is still on in India and that people do not have the freedom to withdraw money as per their will.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was referring to an Income Tax Department advertisement warning people against indulging in cash transactions of Rs 2 lakh or more.

"I saw the advertisement today (on Friday). That means financial emergency is still on. Nobody has any freedom... even if you earn, you can't do anything. You can't withdraw money (as per your will)," Banerjee said, while chairing an administrative review meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee on Thursday criticised the Centre for the decline in GDP growth, saying her apprehension of "drastic decline in productivity" due to demonetisation has proved to be true.


