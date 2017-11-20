Mamata Banerjee calls opposition to Padmavati 'super emergency,' says freedom of expression being destroyed

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday charged that the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati was a "calculated plan" of a political party to destroy freedom of expression.

The #Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 20, 2017

She urged film industry members to come out in support of Bhansali and his film.

"The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves."

"We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice," Banerjee said in a tweet.

The makers of "Padmavati" had on Sunday deferred its release from the slated 1 December date, even as protests and threats over the period drama continued unabated.

Various religious organisations, spearheaded by Shri Rajput Karni Sena, have alleged that director Bhansali has distorted facts in the film.

The film has been facing controversy since Bhansali started its shooting earlier this year.

The director was roughed up by members of the fringe group Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur. Its elaborate sets were also vandalised during shooting schedules in Jaipur and Kolhapur.

The first poster of the movie was released in October this year and triggered a storm with various Rajput groups and others alleging that the director had "distorted" historical facts.

The makers of Padmavati on Sunday said the proposed release date of the film, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, has been deferred