Mamata Banerjee calls Budget 2018 'hopeless, negative, super flop', says 'anti-people' BJP unfit for governance

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed the Union Budget presented on Thursday as "negative and a super flop show" and said the "anti-people" BJP government is not fit for governance.

"I am disheartened with the Union Budget. This is a hopeless, negative and super flop Budget. It is a big bluff Budget. I think this anti-people BJP government is not fit for governance," she told reporters.

She said the country's middle class is completely disheartened with the Budget as it has nothing to offer for them.

"We heard that they (the central government) would take some measures to appease the people. But it has nothing to offer except disinvestment," she said about the Union Budget, which is the NDA government's last full Budget before the general elections.

Banerjee said the Budget does not spell out the direction on employment generation and has cut allocation on various other social schemes.

"Small scale and medium industries have been badly hit due to demonetisation and GST. We have been saying this from the very first day," she added.