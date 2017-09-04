Mamata Banerjee alleges deceased TMC MP Sultan Ahmed was under Narada probe pressure

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that her party MP Sultan Ahmed, who died on Monday, had been "under extreme stress" as he was being probed by the CBI in the Narada scam and accused the agency of slapping a notice even after his death.

"I got information that when his dead body was being taken, a CBI notice was served. There was some Narada case of Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh... he was under extreme stress... it was not his age to die... we are all very saddened," Banerjee said at the State Secretariat after an administrative review.

Ahmed, a sitting Lok Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress, died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 64.

Trinamool leader Subrata Bakshi said Ahmed was put under pressure in the "name of an investigation".

"The ruling party at the Centre was not able to compete politically. In the name of an investigation, he was put under pressure for the last 7-10 months," he said.

Both the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation had interrogated the Trinamool leader in the Narada sting case.

Ahmed was among a dozen Trinamool leaders allegedly caught on video tape while receiving money in exchange for a promise to dole out favours to a fictitious company. The clipping was uploaded on the Narada news portal in March last year ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.