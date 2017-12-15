Maharashtra municipal council polls: BJP claims victory in 6 out of 10 local bodies, elects 5 chairpersons

Mumbai: The BJP claimed victory in six out of 10 municipal councils/nagar panchayats in Maharashtra and also got the maximum number of councillors elected.

"As per the results declared for the seven municipal councils/nagar panchayats today, the BJP has won the chairperson's post at five places — Aurangabad, Nanded, Kolhapur, Dhule and Gondia," Maharashtra BJP unit president Raosaheb Danve said in a statement.

He said that out of the 123 councillors in the fray in the seven municipal councils/nagar panchayats that went to polls, BJP won 50 posts.

Danve further claimed that in the results of three municipal councils declared on Monday, the BJP won the chairperson's post in Trimbakeshwar.

In these three municipal councils, there were 55 seats up for grabs, out of which the BJP won 25. "Therefore, as per the results for the first two phases, the BJP has won six out of ten municipal councils and 75 posts of councillors," he said.

Danve credited the BJP's victory to development work. "People have once again voted for development work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Fadnavis-led government has started disbursing the loan waiver amount that had been declared for farmers," Danve added.

The last phase of the polls will be held on 17 December.