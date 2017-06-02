Maharashtra farmers' strike: Continue agitation but don't waste produce, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the farmers in Maharashtra should continue their strike until all their demands are met.

"Until the farmers get complete loan waiver and the government agrees to all their demands, they should ensure they stay united and continue the agitation. The government is trying to create fissures among them by leaking reports that it is considering loan waiver for small farmers," Pawar said. However, the former Union agriculture minister also said the farmers shouldn't throw the produce on roads as a part of protest.

"Instead of dumping vegetables and milk on road, farmers should distribute it to the poor in villages and thereby strengthen their agitation," Pawar said.

Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said the BJP-led state government should concede farmers' demands immediately. "Without waiting for farmers to intensify the stir further, the government should accept all demands," he said.

Opposition raised farmers' issues time and again but instead of responding, the government mocked the opposition and suspended its MLAs (for disruptions during the Budget session), he said.

"The anti-farmer policies of the Centre and the state government are responsible for over 9,500 farmer suicides in three years while BJP is in power," Tatkare said.