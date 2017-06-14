Maharashtra farmers' loan waiver: BJP rushes to Uddhav Thackeray after Sena's 'big step' threat

Mumbai: A day after Uddhav Thackeray threatened to take a "big step" if the loan waiver for farmers is not implemented by July, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday rushed to the residence of the Shiv Sena chief to apprise him about the intricacies of the measure announced by the state government recently.

The government on Sunday agreed in principle to grant the "complete and conditional" loan waiver to farmers, days after cultivators launched unprecedented protests for their demands, including better remuneration for agri produce.

"Uddhav ji is convinced with our stand that while a loan waiver should be given to farmers, it is equally important to make farmers capable to deal with all kinds of situations," Patil told reporters here after visiting Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

He said both Sena and BJP are convinced that the issues of farmers can be sorted out better if there is a coordination among all stake-holders.

Thackeray had said, "Loan waiver has been announced now. We will be patient enough to wait now and give the

government time until July to implement its announcement. If they do not do so, a big step will be taken next month".

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sena Transport Minister Diwakar Raote seemed tempering Thackeray's comments.

"Though Sena stands firm on its demand for a blanket loan waiver and clearing 7/12 extracts (land records) of farmers of all liabilities, we will ensure that farmers are completely satisfied with the steps taken by the government. Before taking any step, we will think about the well-being of farmers," Raote said.