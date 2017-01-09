Maharashtra council poll results endorsement of demonetisation: BJP

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve on Monday thanked people for "historic victory" of the party in the civic polls, and said it was an endorsement of the decision of demonetisation.

BJP on Monday bagged 100 seats in the last phase of municipal council polls in Maharashtra and also secured seven posts of Municipal Council president. Overall, it won 1190 councillor's posts, retaining top position.

"After the end of counting for the fourth and last phase of polls, it is clear that BJP has won the maximum number of councillor's seats. It has also won the maximum number of civic chief's posts," Danve said.

"This is a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation decision," he claimed. "People have shown that they like the performance of Modi and (Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis-led governments....BJP has won 72 municipal chief's posts on the party symbol, while five posts have been bagged by our associate parties," he said.

"The confidence of our workers has gone up. We are now ready to win the coming municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls as well," Danve said.