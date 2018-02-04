Maharashtra adds 13.6 lakh voters since 2014 Assembly election; takes total to 8.49 crore

Mumbai: Maharashtra has added more than 13.6 lakh voters since the last Assembly elections in 2014, taking the total number of electors to nearly 8.49 crore.

The rise in voter count is reflected in the latest revision of electoral roll in Maharashtra, the second most populous state in the country.

The updated electoral roll was published on 10 January, 2018, an official in the State Electoral Department told PTI.

Post the revision, the total number of voters stood at 8,48,96,357 in the state, where the last Assembly election was held in October 2014.

There are 4,45,67,486 male and 4,03,27,016 female voters. The third gender constitutes 1,855, voters, he said.

There were total additions of 9,66,976 voters compared to the last revision and 3,65,722 deletions.

For the October 2014 Assembly polls, there were 8,35,28,310 voters, while in May the same year their count stood at 8,06,51,094.

The addition since the last Assembly polls was 13,68,047 voters.

In the newly published roll, the highest number of addition (58,754) was in Ahmednagar district, followed by Nagpur district (54,212) and Mumbai Suburban (50,887). The lowest was in Sindhudurg 4,994.

The highest number of deletions 32,518 was also in Ahmednagar district.

There were 159 additions to the third gender category.

The next revision of the electoral roll will be taken up in November-December this year, the official said.