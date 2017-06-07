Mahagathbandan Part II: Mayawati, Akhilesh join hands, to attend Lalu Yadav's Patna rally

Lucknow: Arch rivals in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party will share a common platform at a rally organised by Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna, heralding a new phase of politics in the country's cow belt.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati have confirmed their participation in the Patna rally on 27 August for which the RJD supremo made a personal call to both of them recently, RJD state unit president Ashok Singh told PTI on Wednesday .

The coming together of SP and BSP leaders on one platform is being seen in the political circles as emergence of a new phase of politics in the state after a dismal show of all anti-BJP parties in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 Assembly polls.

Akhilesh Yadav has already confirmed his participation in the Patna rally.

"I will be present at Lalu Prasad’s Bihar rally on August 27. If there is any announcement (regarding future alliance) it will me made there", he has said.

The RJD president has also invited leaders like Mamata Banerjee (Trinmool Congress), Naveen Patnaik (Biju Janata Dal), Sharad Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party) and many of them are likely to attend, Singh said. Congress is likely to be represented by its president Sonia Gandhi, Singh said, adding M K Stalin (DMK) has already confirmed his participation.

The effort is to repeat a Bihar-like experiment at the national level with all parties opposed to the BJP coming together, Singh said.

Though BSP is yet to confirm Mayawati's participation in the event, its likelihood gained momentum when she attended a recent lunch hosted by Sonia Gandhi along with leaders of 16 other parties who have been traditionally hostile to each other.

Faced with the worst political scenario with even Mayawati not in a position to get re-elected to the Rajya Sabha when her present term expires in April next year, the RJD president has already announced that he was ready to send her to the Upper House of Parliament to secure her political future.

The coming together of sworn enemies SP and BSP in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh could have a far reaching effect to check the rise of the BJP, say political pundits.

The SP and the BSP together make a formidable alliance with consolidation of Dalit and backward votes which could effectively checkmate BJP.

The BSP won only 19 seats in 2017 Assembly polls, down from 80 in 2012. This is its lowest tally since 1991, when the party won 12 seats. The SP won 47, its lowest tally since the party’s inception in 1992.