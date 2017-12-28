Mahadayi river row: Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, BJP-Congress dispute over water sharing escalates

The Mahadayi river water dispute, an issue at the fore with North Karnataka farmers demanding their fair share of water, is set to keep the political class busy until the Karnataka Assembly elections next year. The dispute, from the looks of it, has been politicised by both the Congress and the BJP.

As the Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Horata Samithi, an umbrella organisation spearheading the agitation, declared a half-day bandh in North Karnataka's Gadag, Bagalkot, Belgaum, Hubballi and Dharwad over the issue, hundreds of members of BJP and Congress engaged in a faceoff outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru and shouted slogans against each other on Wednesday afternoon.

BJP members had begun the protest outside the KPCC office, but the event took a dramatic turn when Congress members retaliated as well. Bangalore City Police had deployed 400 personnel to control the mob with ropes and barricades. After the protest, agitated BJP members were taken into preventive custody by the police in a BMTC bus. Additional Commissioner of Police Malini Krishnamoorthy said, "As this issue is quite intense, the Bangalore City Police will patrol around the city in different locations."

The issue

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala project, to lift water from the Mahadayi river basin and serve some of the parched regions in the districts of Belgaum, Dharwad and Gadag, was first approved and cleared by the NDA government at the Centre in 2002. The project involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, tributaries of Mahadayi river, to divert 7.56 TMC (thousand million cubic) feet water to Malaprabha, which meets drinking water needs of the region.

Following objections from the Goa government, at that time too headed by BJP's Manohar Parrikar, NDA put the project on hold. The two states have been at loggerheads since then and the matter now rests with the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

The Tribunal, formed in 2010 to adjudicate the dispute over the river water allocation, had in September last year suggested that the three riparian states – Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra – find an amicable settlement outside the court.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had written a letter earlier this year to Parrikar seeking a meeting for resolving the dispute. The Maharashtra chief minister too had agreed to come in. However, Goa water resources minister and Goa Forward Party (GFP) member Vinod Palyekar rejected the offer and said in a statement released on 13 July that "there will be no compromise or out-of-court settlement on Mahadayi case with Karnataka. It is the official stand of my department and the Government of Goa."

Considering both Goa and Maharashtra have BJP-led governments, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa had promised that he would get the dispute resolved by 15 December. In response to BSY's letter on 20 December, Parrikar wrote that any agreement, which will need to be discussed bilaterally under the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, would pertain strictly to drinking water and only in drought-prone areas. He wrote that "in principle, the state of Goa would not oppose the reasonable and justified quantum of water meant to be utilised for drinking".

"Whatever he (Parrikar) has written (in the letter), he has not sent to me. If he has sent it to Karnataka, I can only say that it must be a political stunt," Palyekar was quoted as saying by IANS. He also said that his state will not share "a drop of water" of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka.

Farmers blame all

On Saturday, agitated farmers of Karnataka Raita Sena from several North Karnataka districts sat outside the BJP head office in Malleshwaram for dharna demanding that BSY sit down with them to resolve the issue.

General secretary of farmers group Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Badagalpur Nagendra, said, "Considering that BJP is at the Centre, the prime minister should have initiated the talks long before. However, he had failed to do so, and his own party is now raking up the issue for political gains. This is not acceptable. This is the reason why we are blaming the BJP."

BJP, in turn, has accused Congress of politicising the issue and instigating farmers to protest against the saffron party with an eye at next year's polls. BJP spokesperson S Prakash asked why Congress did not intervene when farmers sat for dharna outside BJP's head office. "Why did Congress not pacify them? The Congress party should have taken authority and brought the situation under control, which they did not."

An advocate of RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, T Ramaswamy Reddy, said that "both BJP and Congress have let us (farmers) down". "The core issue of farmers is being ignored by all the political parties. They are merely using farmers for their own political gain."

Meanwhile, UT Khader, minister for Food and Public Distribution, again questioned the pressure being put on Congress when "BJP is leading everywhere, in Goa and also the Centre". They should apologise for this behaviour, he said. "Both the parties should unite for issues like drinking water, agriculture, farmer suicide. These issues should not be politicised. In fact, we should work together for the betterment of the farmers. If we can unite for the Kaveri issue, why not for this issue?"

Sachin Miga, KPCC Kisan and Khet Mazdoor Congress president, said the main issue was being eclipsed. He insisted that "Siddaramaiah will take the discussions further as it is an inter-state matter".

The author is a Bengaluru-based journalist and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters. With inputs from Ayswarya Murthy, a Bengaluru-based journalist.