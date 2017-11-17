You are here:
Madras HC relief for Chidambaram, family; grants interim stay on I-T notice over income from coffee estate

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday granted interim stay on petitions filed by former Union minister P Chidambaram and his family seeking to quash of a notice issued under the Income Tax Act for reopening of the assessment for the year 2010-11.

File image of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. PTI

Chidambaram, his wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi had filed four pleas for quashing of the notice from the I-T department

Justice TS Sivagnanam granted interim stay on all the four petitions challenging the notice issued by the assistant commissioner of Income Tax-Chennai.

The court had on 14  November quashed an order of the Income Tax department seeking payment of tax by the former Union minister and his family on income from a coffee estate owned by them for the 2008-09 financial year after re-assessing it.


